Senate OKs Iowa DOT budget, including money for new maintenance garage

The Iowa Senate has unanimously approved a budget for the Iowa Department of Transportation that includes money for a new maintenance garage in eastern Iowa.

Republican Senator Carrie Koelker of Dyersville says lawmakers are setting aside nearly $22 million for the project. “This is to demolish and build a new DOT facility in Davenport, a facility that’s not been upgraded in decades,” she says.

A report prepared by the Legislative Services Agency indicates the current facility is deteriorating due to age and is too small to accommodate the size of snow plows and other DOT equipment. The Iowa DOT has 109 maintenance garages. The one in Davenport is responsible for clearing snow and other maintenance on Interstate 80 and other highways in the Quad Cities area.