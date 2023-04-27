UNI’s Morton wins Drake Relays decathlon

Northern Iowa junior Carter Morton is the first Panther to win the Drake Relays decathlon in 10 years. Morton won the pole vault and the javelin on Thursday to capture the title. His 7454 points is a career best. The former Greene County standout finished fourth at Drake last year.

“Last year I thought I was going to win it but that did not end well”, said Morton. “I made a huge jump from last year to this year. It has always been my goal to get a Drake Relays flag and I finally got one.”

His winning score tops his previous career high set two weeks ago at a meet in California.