Borings into Marion County sinkhole could answer questions about origin

Marion County is hoping borings taken by the state Ag Department will help them figure out what caused a big sinkhole there.

Public information officer, Emily Feagins, says that work could yield some answers sometime this week. “We’re hoping that the borings will give us a little bit more information as to what’s in the holes, you know, how far the borings went down into the ground, at what angles,” she says. “And then obviously, you know, what those borings are pulling up when they go down into the ground. So what’s underneath the surface that we can’t see.”

She says there are some theories about the cause. “One of three things. It’s either natural, coal, or lime related,” Feagins says. The last measurements taken show the sinkhole had grown to roughly 35 to 40 feet in diameter and 20 feet deep. “It started in a farm field and then it’s kind of gone into the county right of way,” she says.

The Marion County Sheriff is asking for people to stay away from the area. Feagins says she understands why people are interested — they just don’t want anyone getting hurt. “It’s a major attraction. And, you know, it would almost be considered a tourist attraction at this point in time, but the area’s still not safe,” Feagins says. “We still don’t know the extent of what’s causing this sinkhole, if it could expand, so our biggest thing is just making sure that people stay away from their for their safety.”

Feagins says the good news is the sinkhole opened up in an area where there were no animals that would have fallen in.