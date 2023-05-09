Pipeline opponents make their pitches to new IUB members

Opponents of carbon pipelines are asking the state’s new utility regulators to take their objections “to heart.”

The three-member Iowa Utilities Board convened this morning, the first meeting for new members Eric Helland and Sarah Martz. Julie Glade of Cedar Falls told the board her family’s farm in Wright County would be impacted by the Summit pipeline.

“I’d like to start by welcoming our two new board members. Thank you for stepping up to the job,” Glade said. “…I urge you each to represent the 78% of Iowans who oppose the use of eminent domain for private carbon capture pipelines.”

Beth Klahsen said she’s trusting regulators to “do the right thing.” Her family’s farm near Arlington is along the Navigator route. “I do not envy the position you guys are in this time,” she said. “I do think the whole matter got pushed off to you because our elected officials didn’t want to go on the record either way. Our legislature failed to pass any sort of bill this past session to help.”

Denise Kleppe owns a century farm that’s on the Wolfe pipeline route. “I wouldn’t want to be in your position with this decision hanging on your shoulders,” Kleppe said, “but again you wouldn’t want to be in my situation where your legacy is being threatened by multi-billion dollar global corporations.”

Mark Maher, a farmer from Imogene, told the board the Summit pipeline route would be too close to his home and grain bin complex. “If you do grant something to do forward, make them uphold and respect the county ordinances that the board of supervisors, our elected representatives, have in place,” he said.

Craig Woodward owns land in Cerro Gordo County that might be impacted by the Summit pipeline. Woodward tried to ask questions of the new regulators, but veteran board member Joshua Byrnes reminded Woodward that the board cannot comment on a pending case.

“There’s no question that the gravity of your decisions will be intense. What are your thoughts? How would you make a high quality decision?” Woodward asked.

Byrnes interjected: “You know the board is not responding to any comments today on a contested case.”

Woodward returned to the opening lines of his testimony: “Well, I said I wanted to change things up a little bit.”

The audience laughed as Byrnes replied: “I appreciate you’re trying.”

Byrnes has been on the board since November of 2020. Governor Reynolds appointed the two new members last month. Their terms started last week.