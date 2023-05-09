Proposal would raise tuition and fees at state universities

The board that governs the three state universities will hold the first reading of a proposed 3.5% tuition increase at its meeting Thursday.

The Board of Regents’ staff is proposing that increase of in-state tuition for Iowa State University, the University of Iowa, and the University of Northern Iowa for the 2023-2024 academic year after the Iowa Legislature provided no increase in overall funding to the schools.

U-I students would see a $305 tuition increase, ISU students $304, and UNI students would pay an additional $285. The proposal would also increase mandatory fees at the U-I by $306, $60 at ISU, and $32 dollars at UNI.

The Board will consider the final reading of the increase at its meeting in June.