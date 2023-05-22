Cedar Rapids man drowns in West Lake Okoboji

A Cedar Rapids man drowned in the Iowa Great Lakes this weekend.

Officials say 21-year-old Alexander Glover was in the area on vacation when he jumped off a boat to swim in the Miller’s Bay in West Lake Okoboji early Saturday afternoon. Glover got fatigued as he swam back to the boat, which was drifting away, and he slipped underwater.

A kayaker nearby brought Glover to the surface and Glover’s family began lifesaving measures until a rescue crew arrived. Glover was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

(By Corey Harguth, KICD, Spencer)