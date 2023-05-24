Former Hawkeye joins Lisa Bluder’s staff at Iowa

Former Hawkeye player Tania Davis is joining staff of Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder as Director of Player Development.

“I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Tania Davis back to Iowa City,” said Bluder. “Tania was a tremendous player who has now gained great coaching experience. It is so exciting to know she will now impact our program once again as our Director of Player Development. She will be a pivotal piece in our day-to-day operation, mainly working with our players to assist them in becoming strong leaders and role models in the community.”

Davis was an assistant coach for Omaha women’s basketball from 2021 to 2023. During her time with the Mavericks, the program won 22 games and advanced to the Summit League Championship in 2022-23.

Davis had a two-year stint as a women’s basketball graduate assistant at Clemson. While with the Tigers, she oversaw the team managers, while assisting with individual workout plans, recruit visits and film breakdown.

Prior to her assistantship, Davis played at Iowa. She was tabbed an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in 2019 and named to the 2016 Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

As a senior, Davis became the 36th Hawkeye to reach 1,000 career points. She ended her career with 1,007 points and scored double figures in 18 games. During the year, Davis notched new career single-season highs in points, rebounds, assists, field goals made, and 3-point field goals made. Davis finished the year with 162 assists, which ranked second on the team. Davis also helped lead the Hawkeyes to a Sweet Sixteen appearance in her senior campaign.