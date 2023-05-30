Busy week ahead on Iowa campaign trail

The two Republican presidential candidates who are leading in the polls will be in Iowa this week.

Florida Senator Ron DeSantis will hold events here today and tomorrow, then former President Donald Trump will be in Iowa Thursday. On Saturday, Iowa Senator Joni Ernst will host her annual “Roast and Ride” fundraiser at the Iowa State Fairgrounds and eight presidential candidates will address the crowd. Ernst announced early this morning DeSantis will be among the speakers.

Trump’s first stop on Thursday will be at the Westside Conservative Club, which meets in a restaurant in Urbandale. For more than a decade, Ernie Rudolph has been attending and helping organize the club’s meetings. After former Vice President Mike Pence spoke to the club this spring, Rudolph said it appears most Iowa Caucus-goers are making decisions.

“But I think decisions that are being made now are eliminating, not what’s my final choice,” Rudolph said. “You start to set the rankings and that eliminates people because you say: ‘Well, this is a better candidate than that one, I want to see more of this person.'”

Andy Finzer was in Ankeny earlier this month to listen to former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley. Finzer voted for Trump when he voted for the first time in November of 2016.

“I’m starting from a fresh start place right now, kind of learning everyone,” he said, adding he may wind up caucusing for Trump in 2024.

About 1200 people heard several candidate spoke at last month’s Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition fundraiser, the first big event of the campaign season. Dave Benson of Grinnell was there. He said he’s looking for a candidate he can trust.

“Someone with experience in politics as well as in business would be nice,” Benson said. “Truthfully I voted for Trump, but I’m not happy with him at this point in time. There seems to be a black cloud over Trump all the time and I’m tired of that and I don’t feel he knows when to stop talking.”

Barbara Smalley, who was at the same event, has made up her mind. She’s planning to Caucus for Trump.

“I am totally a Trump fan unless that falls apart,” Smalley said. “The thing I like about Trump is what he accomplished. I don’t necessarily like what he says, I don’t necessarily like what he does, but I like what he accomplishes.”

Jon Gruber of Altoona recently attended a Tim Scott event and is listening to other candidates. Gruber said he’s looking for someone with a backbone.

“Our previous president, Donald Trump, he didn’t fold to the pressure and sometimes it made him not look in best light because of that. There’s got to be a way to not fold from the pressure, but not go to the extremes that Donald Trump,” Gruber said. “Honestly, I think Tim Scott and Ron DeSantis are probably our best choices for that.”

Lois Taber, a retired teacher who attended a DeSantis event this spring, said she likes DeSantis for his “common sense.”

“I think Trump has done some good things for our country,” Taber said. “We were better off when he was the president, but I don’t like the way he speaks. He’s too mouthy and it kind of turns people off, but I don’t want the party split.”

And Taber will vote for Trump in the Novemer General Election if he wins the GOP’s presidential nomination a third time.