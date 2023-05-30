Cameron Young to compete at the John Deere Classic

Cameron Young, one of the PGA Tour’s up-and-coming young stars, has committed to play in this year’s John Deere Classic, July 5-9, at TPC Deere Run.

“The John Deere Classic always has been a place where young players go to win on a fantastic golf course in a very welcoming environment,” Young said. “I’m looking forward to competing in the tournament and spending the July 4th weekend in the Quad Cities.”

Young, 26, a native of Scarborough, New York who attended college at Wake Forest, had a breakout year in the PGA Tour’s 2021-22 season, when he finished runner up five times, including at the British Open at St. Andrews. He also finished T-3 at the PGA Championship. This year, he finished 7th at the Masters, 2nd at the Dell Technologies Match Play and 10th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He is ranked 16th by the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR).

“We are thrilled to be able to bring our fans the opportunity to see Cameron Young, who is truly one of the game’s emerging stars, play and compete at the John Deere Classic,” said tournament director Andrew Lehman.

In 2020, Young won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour, including the Evans Scholars Invitational outside Chicago and had four other top 10 finishes. The Korn Ferry Tour is the PGA Tour’s developmental league.