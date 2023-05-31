Iowa’s US House delegation backs debt ceiling deal

The four Republicans who represent Iowa in the U.S. House have voted in favor of a bill that raises the federal government’s borrowing limit and outlines future cuts in some federal spending.

The U.S. Senate is likely to vote on the package Thursday.

Read full statements from Miller-Meeks, Hinson, Nunn and Feenstra below:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks issued the following statement after voting YES on H.R. 3746, the Fiscal Responsibility Act. “The Fiscal Responsibility Act is the largest deficit reduction bill in history, cutting over $2 trillion in wasteful spending while fully funding critical programs for veterans, seniors, and America’s national security,” said Miller-Meeks. “Iowa’s and America’s energy producers and infrastructure projects will benefit from a streamlined permitting process. This bill also defunds the IRS and keeps it from being weaponized against hardworking taxpayers. This bill’s common sense spending reforms and policies are the first steps in putting our country on a path to fiscal responsibility.” Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (R-IA-02) released the following statement on the Fiscal Responsibility Act, legislation that cuts spending and avoids a catastrophic default. “President Biden and liberal Democrats in Washington are addicted to spending taxpayer dollars – they rammed through trillions in wasteful spending during their one-party rule, and would have kept going if our House Republican majority didn’t stop them. The Fiscal Responsibility Act cuts spending and includes significant reforms to our spending process, avoids a default that would have catastrophic consequences on everyday Iowans, and is a sensible solution in a divided government. The next step is ensuring we have conservative leadership in the White House and Senate that will follow the Iowa model of safeguarding taxpayer dollars and budgeting responsibly.” – Congresswoman Ashley Hinson Des Moines, Iowa — Representative Zach Nunn (IA-03) issued the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which will reduce the debt by more than $1.5 trillion and prevent default while fully protecting Social Security, Medicare and veterans’ benefits: “This bill is a strong step toward fiscal responsibility. It cuts $1.5 trillion off the debt – the largest deficit reduction bill in history – and as promised, fully protects Medicare, Social Security, and veterans’ benefits. Importantly, by preventing default, this bill will provide critical certainty to Iowans who rely on the government to pay its bill on time and prevent a catastrophic interest rate increase that would have made it nearly impossible for first time home buyers and Iowa’s aspiring small business owners. Now, the fight continues to balance the budget and make Washington, D.C. operate more like Iowa.” WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) issued the following statement after voting for the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023. “A generation of reckless spending got us into this unfortunate situation and, today, we took important steps to reform and restrain President Biden’s out-of-control spending spree. During my time in Congress, I have opposed trillions of dollars in spending proposed by the Biden Administration. I will continue to fight every dollar of his failed and wasteful agenda. I ran for Congress committed to passing a balanced budget and paying down our national debt. This commitment will continue. Today, we avoided financial ruin for Iowa farmers, families and main street businesses with the passage of this measure. While imperfect, this bill includes many important long-term spending controls and enables us to pass real, comprehensive spending reform. Passage of this bill is an important first step in restoring fiscal sanity in Congress. The next step is firing Joe Biden and electing fiscal conservative majorities to Congress who are serious about getting America’s fiscal house in order.”