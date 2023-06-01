Iowa names Beth Goetz interim AD

Iowa has named Beth Goetz as its interim director of athletics. She steps in for Gary Barta, who announced last week he is retiring after 17 years at the helm.

Goetz currently serves as deputy director of athletics and chief operating officer.

“Beth is a talented and respected leader not only at Iowa, but also at the national level in college athletics,” says UI President Barbara Wilson. “I am grateful she has agreed to lead this crucial part of our university and I am confident she will generate a lot of excitement and forward momentum for our student-athletes, coaches, athletics staff, and Hawkeye fans.”

Goetz joined the Iowa athletics staff in September 2022 from Ball State University, where she served as director of athletics for four years. At Ball State, she supervised 19 Division I sports teams, all head coaches, and senior staff. Before that, she served as the chief operating officer/senior woman administrator in the University of Connecticut athletics department from 2016-18. She previously served as the University of Minnesota’s deputy athletics director from 2013-15 and interim athletics director during the 2015-16 season.

“I want to congratulate Gary Barta on his long career at Iowa and thank President Wilson for putting her trust in me and the tremendous people we have here at Iowa,” Goetz says. “The Hawkeyes have a proud and storied tradition with the greatest fan base in the country, and I am appreciative of the opportunity to lead the department. I am committed to supporting our talented coaches, staff, and student-athletes as we build on the positive trajectory of athletic and academic excellence.”

A national search for Barta’s permanent replacement is planned for sometime in early 2024.