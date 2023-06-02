Des Moines Con brings in voices behind the planet’s most popular shows

Some of the world’s most recognized voice actors will be in central Iowa this weekend as Des Moines Con opens on Saturday.

Event creator Ben Penrod says many fans will be coming to the convention in elaborate costumes, but that’s not a requirement. “We are a sort of non-specific fan event,” Penrod says, “so if you’re a fan of comic books, superheroes, sci-fi, Marvel films, cartoons — especially cartoons and anime this year. We’ve got so many amazing voice actors.”

Penrod says Tom Kenny, the voice actor who gives life to “Spongebob Squarepants” — in addition to many other familiar cartoon characters — will be greeting the crowds in Des Moines. “He’s going to be at the con on Saturday only,” Penrod says. “If you want to meet Tom Kenny, your options are that he’s going to be signing autographs all day, and then he’s got a few photo-op sessions where you can get your picture taken with him also.”

A woman who is billed as the most famous anime voice actor in the world will appear at the event, Sarah Natochenny. She is the voice of Ash Ketchum, the main character in Pokemon. “Everybody who’s between the ages of 20 and 35 grew up watching Pokemon,” Penrod says. “It’s a very big deal to have Sarah at the con and to have somebody that iconic, because Pokemon is the absolute biggest media brand in the world. You know, it’s bigger than Star Wars. It’s bigger than Marvel. There’s just nothing bigger than Pokemon out there.”

The list of celebrities also includes actor Ross Marquand, known for “The Walking Dead” and “Avengers: Endgame,” pro wrestler Kevin Nash, and Jim Cummings who voiced Winnie The Pooh.

“Amy Jo Johnson and David Yost are two of the original Power Rangers and that’s a really, really big deal,” Penrod says. “Power Rangers just had their 30th anniversary special which David was part of, and Amy Jo doesn’t do a whole lot of events like this.” Yost is a Council Bluffs native.

Des Moines Con runs Saturday and Sunday at the Iowa Events Center.