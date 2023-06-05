Marshalltown man identified as apparent drowning victim

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has identified a man who appears to have drowned at Rock Creek State Park.

Deputies were called to the lake near Kellogg Sunday just after noon. Deputies say 76-year-old Larry Conner of Marshalltown was fishing near the boat ramp with another man and fell into the water. The other man got him out of the water, but deputies say he was unresponsive when they arrived and he died at the scene.

Reports say Connor was in a wheelchair. The sheriff’s department says they are waiting for autopsy results to complete their investigation.