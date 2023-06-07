Hawkeye women to play Virginia Tech

The Iowa women’s basketball team will play Virginia Tech in the Ally Tipoff on Nov. 9, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina, inside the Spectrum Center. The neutral site contest will air on ESPN Platforms with specific details announced at a later date.

Both teams are coming off appearances at the 2023 Women’s Final Four and projected to be top 10 programs for the 2023-24 season. It will be the first matchup between Iowa and VT since 2011 in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes lead the all-time series, 2-1.

The Iowa women’s basketball team is coming off a historic season in which it won a school-record 31 games en route to a NCAA national runner-up finish.

Iowa senior guard Caitlin Clark, who was the consensus National Player of the Year, averaged 27.8 points, 8.6 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game. Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin also are set to return to the Hawkeyes, along with 2023 Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year, Hannah Stuelke. Marshall, Martin, and Stuelke were pivotal pieces in the program’s second Final Four appearance.

“We are excited to take our team to Charlotte this November and play a quality team such as Virginia Tech, who joined us in the Final Four last season,” said P. Sue Beckwith, MD, Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder. “This will be another great opportunity to showcase our sport on the national stage and create exposure for our university.”