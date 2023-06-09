Supreme Court rules fired DCI agent not covered by new whistleblower law

The Iowa Supreme Court says a law allowing for additional damages for whistleblowers cannot retroactively apply to a fired DCI agent.

Larry Hedlund reported in 2013 an SUV he said was going 90 miles an hour on Highway 20. The SUV turned out to be carrying former Governor Terry Branstad and then Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds. Hedlund was fired several days later.

His lawsuit against the state has continued, and he wanted to seek additional damages under the whistleblower law enacted six years after the incident. The Iowa Supreme Court says the law contains no statement that it should be used retrospectively and reversed the district court ruling that sided with Hedlund.

Here’s the full ruling: Hedlund ruling PDF