DCI agents in Le Mars on ‘investigative follow up’ to Davenport building collapse

Agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation were in Le Mars last week as part of the agency’s investigation of the collapse of an apartment building in Davenport.

Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director of field operations for the DCI, has confirmed the agents’ presence in Le Mars, but in an email, Mortvedt would only say the agents were doing an “investigative follow up” related to the Davenport building collapse. Le Mars Police confirm they assisted the DCI, however neither local police nor state authorities are saying who or what may be under investigation.

Sources tell KSCJ News that Andrew Wold, who owns the Davenport building, has relatives in Plymouth County.

Two civil lawsuits have been filed against Wold regarding the collapsed building. Residents lost all their belongings. Three men were found dead in the rubble. Another resident had her leg amputated as she was rescued from the building.

A judge has ordered Wold to pay a $395 civil fine for not maintaining the building. Today’s judgement is the first fine Wold has been ordered to pay following the collapse. City Attorney Tom Warner has said the fine prevents Wold from transferring the property and avoiding costs related to its demolition.

At noon today, Davenport Mayor Mike Matson will deliver a State of the City speech.

(Reporting by Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City; additional reporting by Zachary Oren Smith, Iowa Public Radio)