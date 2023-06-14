Iowa native leads the College World Series

An Iowa native has gone from a fan to leading the College World Series in Omaha. Amy Hornocker is in her first year as Executive Director. Her first experience at the College World Series was as a baseball manager at Des Moines East High School in 1998.

“The team played in a tournament in Sioux City and made our way to Rosenblatt Stadium”, said Hornocker. “We had general admission tickets and baked in the sun. I walked away with my t-shirt and I never forgot it.”

After graduating from Iowa State, Hornocker took a job as an intern at the College World Series. She would later work 10 years for the Omaha Sports Commission before returning to the CWS in 2017 for a marketing position.

“My longtime boss retired in October of last year”, added Hornocker. “I had the opportunity to interview and here I am.”

Omaha has hosted the College World Series since 1950 and Hornocker says it has a 90 million dollar impact on the community. The action begins Friday afternoon when Oral Roberts plays TCU.