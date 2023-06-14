Iowa State women add LSU transfer

Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly announced the addition of Alisa Williams to the 2023-24 roster on Wednesday. Williams joins the Cyclones after spending her freshman season with LSU as part of the Tigers’ National Championship squad.

“We are excited that Alisa will be joining the Iowa State family,” said Fennelly. “Alisa was someone we recruited very hard in high school. She has a very versatile game that fits the way we like to play. I think using this upcoming season as a redshirt year will be very beneficial to Alisa in all areas.”

Williams appeared in 20 games for LSU, playing a total of 58 minutes for the Tigers as a true freshman. She scored 18 points and pulled down 20 rebounds while adding two blocks as a reserve. She tallied career-highs in points (10) and rebounds (7) against Western Carolina on November 13th as LSU ran away with a 107-34 victory.