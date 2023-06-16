DNC gives Iowa Democrats more time to tweak 2024 Caucus plans

National Democratic Party leaders have found the mail-in participation plan for the 2024 Iowa Caucuses does not comply with national party rules, but Iowa Democrats have more time to tweak their proposal.

Iowa Democratic Party chair Rita Hart says there are “missing pieces” in the plan. but that was done intentionally. National Democrats have chosen five other states to hold the first presidential primaries in 2024, but details are still being worked out. “We look forward to providing more details to the committee once the calendar challenges are resolved,” Hart said in a letter to the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee, which is meeting in Minnesota today.

Iowa Democrats plan to use mail-in presidential preference cards for their 2024 Caucuses, but haven’t said when results of the voting would be announced. National party leaders say that date needs to be nailed down, to comply with the party’s plan that South Carolina Democrats host the first presidential primary in 2024.