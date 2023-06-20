Iowa basketball to visit France and Spain

The Iowa men’s basketball team will conclude its summer with a three-game tour of France and Spain in August.

Head coach Fran McCaffery’s squad will make its way across the Atlantic Ocean on Aug. 5 before returning home Aug. 16. The Hawkeyes’ trip will take them to the Paris, Valencia and Barcelona with three games against opponents to be determined at a later date.

The Hawkeyes will spend four days in Paris (Aug. 6-9), three days in Valencia (Aug. 10-12) and three days in Barcelona (Aug. 13-15).

“We are grateful to have the resources available to provide this opportunity for our student-athletes,” McCaffery said. “Not only will our players experience different cultures and create lifelong memories with their teammates, but we get 10 extra team practices leading up to the trip. With us adding six new players, I believe this is a perfect time for this opportunity.”

The trip will be the first for Iowa since the program visited Germany, Switzerland and Italy in the summer of 2017.

“I could not be more excited for the opportunity our team has to go overseas this summer,” said Sandfort. “The extra practices will greatly benefit our new guys and our overall team by developing our on-court bond. The opportunity to see new cultures that few of us have experienced will be a special experience while allowing our team to become closer off the floor as well. This experience will benefit our team tremendously.”