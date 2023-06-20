Iowa’s U.S. Senators react to Hunter Biden’s plea deal

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley says the plea deal President Biden’s son has struck with a federal prosecutor “cannot be the final word” on the investigation” of Hunter Biden’s finances.

Court records indicate Hunter Biden will plead guilty to two misdemeanors for failing to pay his taxes and he struck a deal on a felony gun charge that lets him enter a diversion program. It means Hunter Biden probably won’t be sentenced to prison.

Republican Senator Joni Ernst was asked for her reaction during a conference call with Iowa reporters. “I am just grateful that we are starting to see some level of resolution here and we’ll see what transpires over the next few weeks and months,” Ernst said. “Obviously, if he pled guilty, there’s something there.”

Senator Grassley issued a written statement, saying he’s uncovered records and gotten information from whistleblowers about Hunter Biden’s finances that “in any other circumstance would raise serious criminal and counterintelligence concerns.”

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters the president’s son has gotten “a sweetheart deal” and the Oversight Committee in the House will continue its investigation of the president’s family. Hunter Biden’s attorney said his client is “taking responsibility for mistakes” he made and the agreements resolve the five year investigation of Hunter Biden.

President Biden and his wife issued a short statement saying they love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life.