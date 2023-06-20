Summer workouts underway for Iowa State basketball

Iowa State basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger says summer sets the tone and workouts are underway in Ames as the Cyclones look to build on back-to-back trips to the NCAA Tournament. Otzelberger says summer workouts have been a big part of their success the past two years.

“We are not just dipping our toe in the water. We are diving off the deep end”, said Otzelberger. ” Our guys know that when we start you better show up in great shape or you are going to be behind.”

Ames native Tamin Lipsey started all 33 games last season at point guard ands was named to the Big-12 All-Freshman team. He is now one of the veterans.

“It feels like a huge difference in my eyes”, said Lipsey. “Coming in and knowing what to expect and knowing what I have to do to lead this team and taking on a bigger role from last year.”‘

ISU will close the summer with a trip to the Bahamas. The Cyclones finished 19-14 last season and lost to Pitt in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.