Drake softball coach Rich Calvert resigns

Longtime Drake head softball coach Rich Calvert will be leaving the Bulldog softball program after 21 seasons at the helm.

“After careful consideration, I have determined this is a good time to step away from the softball program and pursue other opportunities,” Calvert said. “For 21 years, I have enjoyed my time at Drake and leave with many great memories and friendships. I look forward to the next chapter of my life, both personally and professionally.”

Calvert began his tenure in Des Moines in 2003 and has amassed over 500 wins during his stint leading the Bulldogs. His 567 total wins rank fifth all-time in Missouri Valley Conference softball history.

Under Calvert’s tutelage, the Bulldogs were guided to a pair of MVC regular season titles in 2015 and 2018, and MVC Tournament championships in 2008 and 2018. Various Bulldog individuals also earned personal honors during Calvert’s tenure including multiple All-Conference and All-Defensive performers, MVC Player of the Year Mandi Roemmich (2018), and two-time MVC Pitcher of the Year and current MVC career strikeouts record holder Nicole Newman (2018-19).

Calvert, a native of Taylorville, Ill., also led the Drake coaches to a quartet of MVC Coaching Staff of the Year awards in 2011, 2015, 2018, and 2019.