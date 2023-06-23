Kris Murray drafted by Portland

Iowa men’s basketball standout Kris Murray was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers with the 23rd overall selection of the 2023 NBA Draft held Thursday evening.

Murray watched the draft privately in Iowa City surrounded by family and friends.

“Portland is excited to have me,” said Murray. “They said they were running through the halls when they picked me. I am excited to meet everyone and get to Portland. I think it will be a really good situation for me.”

Kris’ twin brother, Keegan was selected with the fourth overall pick a year ago by the Sacramento Kings. It marks the second time in program history that Iowa has had first-round draft picks in consecutive years. John Johnson was selected by Cleveland in 1970 and Seattle picked Fred Brown in 1971 (B.J. Armstrong and Roy Marble were each chosen in the first round of the 1989 draft).