Iowa State names new women’s tennis coach

Jaron Maestas, who has spent the past two seasons as the Associate Head Women’s Tennis Coach at the University of Kansas, has been named the 11th head coach of the Iowa State Women’s Tennis program, Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard announced today.

“We are excited to welcome Jaron and his family to Iowa State,” Pollard said. “We believe that his knowledge of the Big 12 Conference, coupled with his success as a head coach, have prepared him well to lead the Cyclones and build upon the strong foundation that our program has established over the last five years. He has a clear vision for the future of Cyclone Tennis, and we look forward to helping him execute that in the coming years.”

Maestas spent the last two seasons as the Associate Head Coach at Big 12 rival Kansas, where he helped the Jayhawks to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances. KU went 15-11 in 2022, played in the NCAA Tournament and finished with a season-ending Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) ranking of No. 29; while the 2023 Jayhawks were 15-8, advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019, and placed 23rd in the final ITA poll.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank Jamie Pollard and his incredible staff at Iowa State for a chance to be a part of this amazing University and program,” Maestas said. “My family and I look forward to calling Ames our new home. This athletic department has shown that with commitment and dedication, Iowa State can shine on the national stage.”

He replaces Boomer Saia, who was named Clemson’s Head Women’s Coach on June 1 after leading the 2022-23 Cyclones to a 21-6 record and the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.