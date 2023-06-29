Waterloo unveils the Woo

Waterloo’s Arena Football team that begins play in 2024 will be known as the Woo. The four-team league will also have teams in Duluth, Kansas City and Springfield, Missouri. Waterloo native Bailey McRae was also named the Woo’s General Manager.

“We need this in the Cedar Valley. We need to grow and we need to show people how great we can be”, said McRae. “We want a winning team. We want to win and expand and grow the league and keep this going for everyone.”

The Woo will play home games at the Hippodrome on the grounds of the National Cattle Congress.

-story by Elwin Huffman