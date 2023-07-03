Job seekers are being warned of big boost in online scams

As more Iowans search for remote employment opportunities, the experts say more scammers are appearing and preying on unsuspecting job hunters.

Bao Vang, spokeswoman for the Better Business Bureau, says they saw a significant increase in the number of online con artists earlier this year.

“Job seekers beware! In the first three months of 2023, BBB Scam Tracker received reported losses of nearly $840,000,” Vang says. “That’s up nearly 250% compared to the same time last year.”

Vang says scammers are typically looking for one of two things, that’s your cash and your personal or financial information.

“Because legitimate employers have access to those two things,” Vang says, “it leaves many with their guards down.”

The agency says the most vulnerable people are those between the ages of 18 and 34. Red flags to look for are jobs that require you to pay a fee up-front, remote jobs involving checks, cold calls about jobs, higher-than-average pay, and interview processes done strictly over email.

Vang says to be very cautious while surfing the internet for jobs.

“You just don’t know who is on the other end and certainly what their motives are,” Vang says. “When you come across a job listing on any site online, you’ll want to do your homework.”

The BBB says a reliable way to research companies offering jobs is on the agency’s website, which contains multiple business profiles that include how long someone has been in business, who owns the company, and reviews of the company.