Radio Iowa/Baseball Coaches Association High School Poll 7/3/23

4A (Final)
1. Ankeny Centennial (28-6), LW #1
2. Cedar Rapids Prairie (31-5), LW #2
3. Johnston (30-8), LW #3
4. Iowa City High (26-12), LW #6
5. Southeast Polk (26-12), LW #5
6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (26-11), LW #4
7. Dowling Catholic (22-11), LW #7
8. Dallas Center-Grimes (26-6), LW #8
9. Pleasant Valley (25-14), LW (X)
10.Cedar Falls (22-13), LW (X)
3A (Final)
1. Western Dubuque (28-9), LW #1
2. North Polk (23-4), LW #2
3. Lewis Central (25-4), LW #3
4. Marion (26-5), LW #4
5. ADM (22-8), LW #5
6. Dubuque Wahlert (26-11), LW #7
7. Knoxville (30-3), LW #6
8. Davenport Assumption (21-12), LW #8
9 Sioux City Heelan (23-12), LW #10
10.MOC-Floyd Valley (24-7), LW (X)