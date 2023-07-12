Son of U-I basketball coach cited in fatal pedestrian accident

The youngest son of University of Iowa Basketball coach Fran McCaffery has been cited in a fatal accident.

Court records show Iowa City police cited 16-year-old Jonathan McCaffery, of North Liberty, with failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. Police say McCaffery struck 45-year-old Cory Hite of Cedar Rapids with his car not far from Iowa City West High School on May 22nd. Hite, who was a National Guard soldier, died from his injuries on June 4th.

The citation is misdemeanor, which could include a $1,000 fine, and a 180-day license suspension.