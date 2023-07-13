Man dead in Lake Park house fire

A man is dead following a house fire in Dickinson County. Lake Park Fire Chief Brandon Ehret they received a report of a house fire around one o’clock with someone possibly trapped inside.

“Got on scene, there was heavy fire in the living room area of the house which was a converted from an old garage. We concentrated our efforts on getting the fire out at the same time we sent a crew in the main house if you will through the front door which will lead right into the victim’s bedroom,” Ehret says. “Found him just inside, and fortunately were able to get him out and we performed CPR on him as they got him into the ambulance took him over to Lakes Regional Sioux Falls.”

That unidentified man later died from his injuries and Chief Ehret says the state Fire Marshal is helping them determine the cause. “The cause of the fire is undetermined right now. We have a general area of origin but we just can’t pinpoint what actually started it,” he says.

It was the second fatal fire in the county. A fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. in Milford where crews there found smoke coming from multiple locations of the two-story home. The body of a female was discovered in the living room area. Her name has not been released, and the cause of that fire is still under investigation.

(By Corey Harguth, KICD, Spencer)