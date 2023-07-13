Woman found dead inside burning northwest Iowa home

Fire officials have confirmed a body was found inside a burning northwest Iowa home this morning.

Milford Fire Chief Jim Carpenter says a neighbor reported smoke coming from a home just a few blocks from Highway 71 on the west side of town, shortly before 7:30. Once on scene, firefighters from Milford and Arnolds Park found flames in the living room area of the two-story structure, the same area where the unidentified deceased female was found.

The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office has taken the lead on the investigation in hopes of finding the cause of that blaze.

(By Corey Harguth, KICD, Spencer)