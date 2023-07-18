Accident kills one at Winnebago rally in northern Iowa

One person was killed in Forest City at the annual summertime rally hosted by Winnebago Industries.

The company’s director of communications Dan Sullivan confirms that on Sunday evening, an attendee of their annual Camp Winnebago Rally, formerly known as the Winnebago Grand National Rally, was fatally injured in an accident.

Sullivan says they are working with local authorities as the investigation into the incident continues. He says the company’s sympathy is with the family who is mourning the loss of a loved one and they are offering their support to them.

Sullivan also says they have professional grief counselors available for those attending the rally.

(Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)