Trump taping Fox News town hall in Cedar Rapids

Former President Donald Trump is due in Cedar Rapids this afternoon to tape a town hall forum that will air tonight on the Fox News Channel.

The event will be staged at the arena in downtown Cedar Rapids that was originally known as the Five Seasons Center, now called the Alliant Energy PowerHouse. Trump held a rally there in June of 2017, but today’s taping is not a a public event and tickets are sold out. Sean Hannity is the host and the forum will air during his 8 p.m. time slot on the Fox News Channel.

Trump has not appeared in person at recent multi-candidate forums in Iowa, but Trump has indicated he’ll speak at the Iowa G-O-P’s fundraiser in Des Moines on July 28.