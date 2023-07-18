Vehicle plows into gas pump in SW Iowa, igniting dangerous flash fire

Fast-acting firefighters in southwest Iowa extinguished a near-disaster on Monday afternoon.

Adair Fire Chief Matt Richter says the accident happened at a convenience store.

Chief Richter says, “We had a driver come off the interstate and strike one of the gas pumps at the Casey’s store and knocked it off where it was setting and it caught on fire.”

That vehicle hit the gas pump and a second vehicle, setting both vehicles on fire. The chief praised his crew and fire fighters from the town of Casey for their response.

“Our crew did a good job of getting the fire knocked down really quick and minimized the damage to the station, and to the surrounding area with the station,” he says.

One person was injured and transported to the Adair County Memorial Hospital in Greenfield.

Richter says the Adair Casey’s will likely not be dispensing fuel until further notice, due to the damage.

(Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)