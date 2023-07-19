On Iowa campaign trail, Trump calls federal prosecutors ‘evil’

Just before a trip to Iowa, President Donald Trump announced he’s been notified he’s a target in a grand jury investigation of the January 6th attack on the U-S Capitol.

Trump was in Cedar Rapids Tuesday afternoon to tape an appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News Channel show. Later, during remarks at a meeting of Linn County Republicans, Trump called federal prosecutors “evil…deranged people” who want to put a person in jail for the rest of their life if they say something about an election.

During an interview with guest host Doug Wagner that aired on WHO Radio, Trump doubled down on his criticism of Governor Kim Reynolds’ decision to remain neutral in the presidential race. Trump said he gets along with Governor Kim Reynolds, but he’s “very disappointed” she is not endorsing him. Trump, who endorsed Reynolds during her 2018 race, said: “without me, she would not be governor.”

During a news conference in Des Moines, Reynolds was asked if she owed her 2018 victory to Trump. “I owe it to Iowans who actually put their trust in me,” Reynolds said. “They put their trust in me in 2018. It was a tough year for Republicans. I was one of the few that made it across the finish line and then I overwhelmingly won in 2022.”

Reynolds told reporters she hopes Trump accepts her invitation to join her on an Iowa State Fair stage. Reynolds is planning one-on-one interviews with the presidential candidates during the fair.