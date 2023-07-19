Two pedestrians hit and killed on eastern Iowa highways

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating two separate accidents in which pedestrians were hit and killed on eastern Iowa highways.

The Iowa State Patrol’s accident report indicates a man was walking on the south shoulder of Highway 30 near Mechanicsville when he crossed the highway and was struck by an SUV at about 11:30 last night.

The other accident happened on Highway 18, in Fredericksburg, at about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. The Patrol says 78-year-old Jerome Leach of Fredericksburg was hit by a car while he was walking in the roadway.