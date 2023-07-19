Victim identified in fatal accident at Winnebago event

Authorities are releasing more details about the fatal accident at the Camp Winnebago Rally in Forest City on Sunday night.

The Iowa State Patrol says a Ford F-150 was pulling a two-axle trailer with benches around the rally grounds shortly after 6:45 PM when the trailer became unhooked.

The tongue rammed into the hitch of the truck as it stopped, and the trailer went backwards, snapping the safety chain. The occupant of the trailer tried to jump off, but was drug under the trailer.

The State Patrol says 76-year-old Joyce Engstrom of Frontenac Minnesota was airlifted to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, where she died from her injuries.

Winnebago Industries has made grief counselors available for those attending the event, which formerly was known as the Winnebago Grand National Rally.

(Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)