More information released on death of Pella man during Army training

The Army Times is reporting the 19-year-old from Pella who died earlier this month at a military base in Georgia fell and hit his head during a nighttime drill.

The Army Times cites an accident report indicating J.T. Atchison was on a five-mile march carrying a backpack when he tripped and fell onto the pavement and sustained a severe head injury. It happened just after midnight on July 12th.

Atchison was two days away from completing basic training. His obituary shows he had earned top shot for his company, was made team leader in his platoon and his ultimate goal was to become an Army Ranger.

Atchison’s funeral was held Monday afternoon at the Federated Fellowship Church in Pella. Atchison is survived by his mother, father and sister.