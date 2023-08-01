Friday tornadoes confirmed near Clinton and Andrew

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado with wind speeds around 75 miles an hour touched down near Clinton Friday night.

According to the National Weather Service office in the Quad Cities, the tornado in Clinton County was on the ground for nearly one and a half miles. Another, slightly stronger tornado was reported near the small Jackson County town of Andrew Friday, causing damage to some farmsteads and knocking down some power lines.

The National Weather Service office in Des Moines has been gathering information about a tornado near the Franklin-Hardin County line on Friday. Meteorologists have determined that tornado reached speeds of 90 miles an hour, but they’re still assessing how long it stayed on the ground.