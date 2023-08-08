Suspect in attempted bank robbery in Elk Horn arrested

State and federal authorities say the suspect in an attempted bank robbery in Elk Horn is in custody.

Shelby County State Bank staff told officers a man wearing a mask and a bank customer were trying to enter the bank at the same time, the two scuffled and bank employees refused to open the door. Witnesses told investigators the man left in a white car and was headed toward Interstate 80.

Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies weren’t able to find the suspect and released information about the case to nearby law enforcement agencies and the F-B-I and a suspect was arrested later Monday.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)