Iowa State Fair opens with good weather

The Iowa State Fair opened today with Governor Kim Reynolds and others cutting a ribbon near the entrance gate.

The Governor made some brief remarks welcoming everyone. “Last year’s fair was the fourth largest ever as we shattered the single-day attendance record. And I think it is just simply a testament to the fantastic team that puts this iconic event together,” Reynolds says.

Fair Board chair Darwin Gaudian of Primghar says he is looking forward to some good weather. “The fairs had a very successful year on the county level. One week was hot, but the rest of them were very good,” he says. “If that’s any indication of what’s going to happen here, in the next eleven days, this is going to be a big, full house. So I thank you all for coming today. And let’s have our best days ever. Thank you.”

His close “Best Days Ever” is the theme of this year’s Iowa State Fair. The fair runs through August 20th.