Bundle up if you’ll be ice-side for this weekend’s curling tournament

Parts of Iowa may see temperatures in the 90s this weekend, but it’ll be a whole lot chillier in the eastern Iowa arena where the new season in the ancient sport of curling is getting underway.

Kari Kozak, events coordinator for Cedar Rapids Curling, says their club is hosting what’s known as the CedarSpiel Tournament starting this afternoon and running through Sunday.

“We are having about 100 people coming in this weekend, so 21 teams, and we have teams coming from 11 different states, as far away as Oklahoma City, and Bismarck, North Dakota,” Kozak says. “Every state that touches Iowa, there’s somebody coming in from, as well as a little bit farther than that away as well.”

Organizers of the event call curling a lifelong sport, with club members in their pre-teens through their 70s. “We are open to spectators coming. We usually have a few show up and it is a free event,” Kozak says. “Anyone who likes it is more than welcome to come down and watch, just be sure to pack something warm because it does get a little cold in the Icehouse.”

The sport of curling reportedly began on the frozen lochs and marshes of Scotland during the early 1500s. The modern version still involves sliding large stones across the ice toward targets, and while it may look easy, Kozak assures there’s an abundance of skill involved. It’s also a great workout.

“It’s the sport that is fun and easy to learn but it’s hard to master,” Kozak says, “and it always surprises people that it’s 150 feet from the area where you throw it to the area that has the bullseye, which we call the house. It’s actually quite a long ways away.”

CedarSpiel opens this afternoon at 4 at the ImOn Ice Arena in Cedar Rapids, with the tournament championship at noon on Sunday. If you’re curious about the sport, a “Learn to Curl” event is planned there on September 12th.