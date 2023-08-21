Tips for staying healthy your first year in college

Classes for the fall semester started this morning at Iowa’s three public universities, and it’s hard to be an incoming first-year student and avoid hearing about the dreaded “Freshman 15.”

Women’s health internist Dr. Denise Millstine says weight gain is often caused by a change in activity levels and a change in eating habits when teens transition from high school to college. “You’re going to be eating at a cafeteria or eating out more,” Millstine says. “Stop and think, ‘How am I going to manage this?'” Millstine offers a few tips to stay in shape, starting with making sure you’re eating right and getting plenty of rest.

“Ideally, at least five fruits and vegetables every day. If you’re going to class and you’re grabbing a coffee drink or a smoothie, it can have a lot of calories in it,” Millstine says. “Take the stairs instead of the elevator. Always make sure you’re walking to class. Trying to get that seven to nine hours of sleep consistently.”

Millstine says college freshman typically gain around seven or eight pounds their first year, not the dreaded 15.