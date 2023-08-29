Congress Nunn expects a hotly contested reelection bid

Republican Congressman Zach Nunn says his race for a second term in the U.S. House will get national attention.

“We recognize that we are in the most purple district in the state of Iowa,” Nunn recently told a gathering of Polk County Republicans. “We recognize that we are in one of the most hotly contested seats nationwide.”

The latest data shows Democrats have a 7700 voter registration edge over Republicans in the third congressional district. Last November, Nunn won Iowa’s third district seat in the U-S House by finishing about 2100 votes ahead of Democratic incumbent Cindy Axne.

This summer, national Democrats began running online ads accusing Nunn of being part of the GOP’s “anti-abortion crusade.”

“The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee dropped a seven-figure ad buy of negative ads, just against us,” Nunn said at the Polk County GOP’s Summer Sizzle fundraiser.

Nunn noted there will be no statewide races on Iowa’s 2024 General Election ballot. “Governor Reynolds led us to victory in 2022. Senator Grassley was on the ballot and made things happen,” Nunn said. “In 2024, I’ll be at the top of the ballot in Iowa.”

Nunn said that makes his congressional race, along with the U.S. House races in Iowa’s other three congressional districts, will be the lead races in Iowa next year. No Democrat has yet announced they plan to run against Nunn in 2024.

In Iowa’s first district, Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks will likely face a rematch with Democrat Christina Bohannan of Iowa City. Bohannan announced her 2024 congressional campaign earlier this month. Two Democrats say they’re running in Iowa’s fourth congresional district. One of the Democrats is Ryan Melton of Nevada, who ran against Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra last year, and the other is Ames doctor Jay Brown.