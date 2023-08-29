Man accused of stabbing owner of Carroll bar

A western Iowa man is in jail, facing charges for a stabbing during a bar fight in Carroll.

Police say 41-year-old John Michael Hanson allegedly stabbed the owner of Kerps Tavern in Carroll several times during a fight early Sunday morning. Benjamin Badding, the bar’s owner, was flown to a Des Moines hospital for treatment of multiple stab wounds.

Hanson was arrested and has been charged with willful injury, a class C felony that carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison. A judge approved a motion this morning to increase Hanson’s bond to $250,000.

(By Nathan Konz, KCIM, Carroll)