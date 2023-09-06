Banks in Sioux, Lyon County the target of check cashing fraud

The Sioux and Lyon County Sheriff Departments are working with local police trying to identify individuals involved a check scheme at banks in Alvord, Orange City and Sioux Center.

Hispanic or Guatemalan individuals entered banks in what appears to be a unified manner and presented fraudulent checks for cash. They would arrive at locations in groups of four to six individuals, enter the lobby to present checks for cash, then another new group of four to six people enter in the same manner to overwhelm the bank employees.

The fake checks were printed on high quality holographic paper, and had bank routing numbers.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)