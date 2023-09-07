Northeast Iowa man convicted of sexually abusing a child

A jury has convicted an Independence man of sexually abusing a child.

The Buchanan County Attorney says a jury found 34-year old Scott Neil Brown guilty of five counts of second degree sexual abuse on Tuesday. An initial report was filed February 3, with an investigation by Independence Police revealing that Brown committed multiple sex acts upon a child under 12 years old for three and a half years.

If the court imposes consecutive sentences, Brown faces up to 125 years in prison for which he must serve 87 and a half years before being eligible for parole. If the court imposes concurrent sentences, Brown faces up to 25 years in prison for which he must serve 17 and a half years before being eligible for parole. Brown will also be required to pay various civil penalties, submit a physical specimen for DNA profiling and complete sex offender treatment.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)