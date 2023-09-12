Iowa’s U.S. House delegation backs impeachment inquiry into Biden

All four members of Iowa’s U.S. House delegation are expressing support for an impeachment inquiry of President Biden.

Iowa Congressman Zach Nunn, a Republican from Bondurant, represents Iowa’s third congressional district. “I think this is the starting point for having a real conversation on what evidence may exist,” Nunn said late this morning, “and then holding folks accountable if there’s been a violation.”

Earlier today, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said allegations of corruption and abuse of power warrant further investigation and he’s directed House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Biden. Nunn spoke with reporters in Iowa as McCarthy was making the announcement in Washington. “I think the speaker has highlighted this is a priority,” Nunn says. “I think there are lots of Americans with real questions on this.” Nunn said

Nunn told reporters House Republicans are handling the investigation into President Biden differently than Democrats did when they voted to impeach President Trump a week before his term ended. “Going through the right way, if you’re going towards an impeachment means making sure the evidence is on the table, that Americans have the opportunity to look at this and that we’re evaluating it through the committee process,” Nunn said. “not, as has happened in the last congressional session where we just throw the word ‘impeachment’ out there and no one does any investigation on it.”

Congressman Randy Feenstra, a Republican from Hull who represents Iowa’s fourth district, says President Biden is corrupt and “must be held accountable” after credible whistleblowers say the president secured preferential treatment for his son who’s facing tax evasion charges. Feenstra said a thorough investigation is warranted about Biden’s involvement with is son’s foreign business dealings as well.

First District Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks said the impeachment inquiry gives House Republicans additional subpoena powers to seek bank records that may “connect the dots” regarding improper payments to President Biden and the Biden family. But Miller-Meeks added that it’s “important to note that an impeachment inquiry may or may not lead to impeachment proceedings.”

Earlier this month, Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion said she supports moving forward with an impeachment inquiry. Hinson, who represents Iowa’s second congressional district, said it gives House committees “the tools they need to get information” and answers to questions about the Biden family’s business dealings. Hinson called the two impeachments against President Trump “baseless” and she said the American people want congress “to prove a high crime or misdemeanor exists” if the House moves to vote on impeaching Biden.

A spokesperson for Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign said in a written statement that the Republican-led House of Representatives “has become an arm of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign” and the allegations against Biden are “debunked conspiracy theories.”