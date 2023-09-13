Eastern Iowa man going to prison after threatening prosecutor

A Cedar Rapids man who admitted to threatening a federal prosecutor will spend more than six years in federal prison.

Forty-two-year old John Edward Miller admitted to posting a threatening message to the prosecutor online in November of 2020. Miller also admitted on the same day he sent the message he shot a flare gun at the Northern District of Iowa U.S. Courthouse in Cedar Rapids. The flare caused a fire on the barriers in front of the building.

Miller was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison where there is no parole.