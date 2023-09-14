Public Safety Commissioner says Algona police officer ‘murdered by a coward’

The Iowa DCI says the Algona police officer shot last night has died. DCI assistant director Mitch Mortvedt says 33-year-old officer Kevin Cram was trying to arrest a man on a warrant around 8 p.m. “Officer Cram was in the 11-hundred block of South Minnesota Street in Algona when he observed Kyle Rickey, age 43. After advising Rickey, he was going to be placed under arrest, Rickey shot officer Cram,” Mortvedt says.

Cram was taken to Kossuth Regional Health Center, where he died. Mortvedt says Rickey was arrested after a “Blue Alert” was sent out to surrounding law enforcement, indicating a police officer had been shot. “Kyle Rickey was located and arrested near Sleepy Eye Minnesota at approximately 11:50 p.m. last night,” Mortvedt says. “He has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in Kossuth. County, Iowa and will be extradited at a later date.”

Mortvedt says Cram was a 10 year veteran of the Iowa law enforcement, serving on the Nora Springs Police Department before joining the Algona Police Department in 2023. Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephen Bayens says Cram died a hero. “Algona police officer Kevin Cram died because he chose to be a beacon of light. Algona police officer Kevin Cram died because he was willing to stand in the gap between good and evil,” Bayens says.

He says Cram murdered by a coward. “But that vile act will not deterred those of us who are committed to protecting the innocent, to holding evil to account and to seek justice for Kevin,” he says. Bayens says the hearts of law officers are heavy. “The law enforcement community here in Kossuth county is hurting but they are not broken. They are shaken but their resolve main strong,” Bayens says. Bayens says they will continue to honor Cram’s legacy by being that beacon of light in their communities.

(Brian Wilson of KLGA in Algona contributed to this story)